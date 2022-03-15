Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells 18,300 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$2,838,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,191,346.16.

On Thursday, December 30th, Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00.

Shares of WN traded down C$1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$155.60. The company had a trading volume of 227,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,776. The firm has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$141.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$139.43. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$100.69 and a 12 month high of C$159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 616.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

