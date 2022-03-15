Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 163 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) insider James Winston King sold 163 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $14,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. 458,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,605. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

