Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells 77,394 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $93.08. 2,659,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,364. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

