Insider Selling: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Sells 27,498 Shares of Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.85), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($710,871.57).

Shares of LON:HIK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,037 ($26.49). The stock had a trading volume of 207,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,013.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,241.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on HIK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

