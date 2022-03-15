Insider Selling: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Sells 27,498 Shares of Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.85), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($710,871.57).
Shares of LON:HIK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,037 ($26.49). The stock had a trading volume of 207,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,013.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,241.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
