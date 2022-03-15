Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) COO Sells 37,779 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LAUR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,993. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Laureate Education by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

