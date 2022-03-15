Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) COO Sells 37,779 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LAUR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,993. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
About Laureate Education (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
