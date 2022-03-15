Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

LMPX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,130. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

