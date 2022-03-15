Insider Selling: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Sells 42,555 Shares of Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. 556,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,620. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.