Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Sells 8,064 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,002. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

