Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 1,706,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,716. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

