Insider Selling: Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells 42,005 Shares of Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £74,768.90 ($97,228.74).

Shares of LON:RCH traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 182.80 ($2.38). 714,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,621. Reach plc has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 430 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.79. The stock has a market cap of £573.92 million and a P/E ratio of 210.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

