Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.14. 5,083,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813,208. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.76, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.16.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.