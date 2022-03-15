Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 413 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SEAS traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,075. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
