Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider Sells 9,082 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Douglas Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98.

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 4,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SND has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

