Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. 2,113,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S.

