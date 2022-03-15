Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WK stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. 9,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Workiva by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth $28,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Workiva by 54.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

