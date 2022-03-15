Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.12. 6,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 219,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 12.52% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

