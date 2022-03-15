Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 343,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter valued at $9,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter valued at $776,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercure by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercure stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50. Intercure has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

