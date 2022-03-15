Internet Computer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.99 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $133.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.87 or 0.00040405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06638448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,352.67 or 1.00202345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00042841 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,474,155 coins and its circulating supply is 212,526,586 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

