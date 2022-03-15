Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells C$246,006.00 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$246,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,341.55.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.77. The company had a trading volume of 290,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.04 and a one year high of C$18.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.41.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

