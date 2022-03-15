Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) CFO Purchases $29,800.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 1,599,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,047. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,606,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 858,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,885.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Invacare by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 337,320 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

