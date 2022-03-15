Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) CFO Purchases $29,800.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 1,599,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,047. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.10.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
