Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Stock Position Increased by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.