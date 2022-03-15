Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,450 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.36% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

