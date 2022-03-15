Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $36.76. 33,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 101,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.