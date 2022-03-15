Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.36 and last traded at $124.77. 10,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.