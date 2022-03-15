Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.18

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and traded as low as $33.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 67,739 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

