Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 114,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMFL. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

