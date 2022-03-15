Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. 4,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000.

