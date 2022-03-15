Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.09. 253,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 409,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

