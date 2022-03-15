Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Shares Down 1.9%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $317.45 and last traded at $318.17. 77,248,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 84,551,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.62.

