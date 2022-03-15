Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

