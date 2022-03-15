Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Shares Down 2.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.50. 2,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93.

