Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Shares Down 2.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.50. 2,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.04.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.