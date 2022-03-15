Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $63.32. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89.

