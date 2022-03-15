Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 15th (ABC, ADAP, ARES, AUY, AVD, BRG, BRT, CTRN, CWST, DRQ)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 15th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

