Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $367.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $397.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $465.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $360.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $435.00 to $359.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $370.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $344.00.

1/25/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $375.00.

1/18/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Snowflake stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.78. 8,121,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,726. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.27 and a 200-day moving average of $313.66. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock valued at $590,548,501. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

