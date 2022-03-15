Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.