Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,183 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average daily volume of 771 put options.
DBD stock remained flat at $$7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.97. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
