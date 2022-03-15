Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,183 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average daily volume of 771 put options.

DBD stock remained flat at $$7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.97. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 334,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.