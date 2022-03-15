Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,103% compared to the average daily volume of 253 put options.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 491,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,846. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $968.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.