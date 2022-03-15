Ipsidy (AUID) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUID stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88. Ipsidy has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ipsidy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ipsidy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ipsidy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

