IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Down 0.7%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 117,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 164,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000.

