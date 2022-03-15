iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.32. 506,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 466,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

