iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

