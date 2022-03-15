iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.34 and last traded at $54.36. 2,019,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,477,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16.
