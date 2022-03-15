iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 21.53% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

