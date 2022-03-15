iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 237,551 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

