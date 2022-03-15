iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 915,248 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.