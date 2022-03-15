iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $446,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $571,000.

Shares of BATS IAGG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 546,590 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

