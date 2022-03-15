iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

