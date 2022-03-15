iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,859 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,882,940 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01.

