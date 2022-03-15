iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 10.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after buying an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $107.60. 13,934,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,889,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.36 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.