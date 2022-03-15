iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 67,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 89,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.