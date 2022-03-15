iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 67,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 89,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

